If your garbage pick-up days are normally Wednesday and Thursday, you might have to wait until next week for your garbage to be collected.

Modern Disposal Services announced Thursday that they have made the decision not to operate most of their collection services on Saturday, February 2, but will shift some collections to next week due to the winter storm.

Below is an updated list of the collections done by Modern Disposal Services:

City of Buffalo Recycling for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6, Thursday, February 7 and Friday February 8; All Friday garbage collection services will operate as they normally do on Friday, February 1.

Town of Amherst Wednesday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6, and Thursday collections will be serviced on Saturday, February 2.

Town of Angola Wednesday and Thursday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.

Town of Cambria Wednesday and Thursday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.

Town of Clarence Wednesday and Thursday collections will be serviced on Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7.

For more information, you can go to the Modern Disposal Services website here.