Public virtual meeting held Monday on redevelopment of former Bethlehem Steel site

The public is invited to attend a virtual meeting to see progress and plans for the 150 acres along Route 5.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) is holding a public virtual meeting on the redevelopment of the former Bethlehem Steel site on Monday.

The ILDC will share updates on the 150 acre project along Route 5 as well as present progress on the advanced manufacturing commerce park.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and it begins at 6 p.m. If you would like to attend the meeting, organizers ask that you register for the meeting here.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to offer comments following the presentation.

The ILDC will also review the Infrastructure Master Plan and present a Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement.