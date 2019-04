BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: Buffalo Police said the boy and his mother have been found, and that both are safe.

Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Marquese A. Wright was last seen with his mother, Christine Heard, who does not have custody of him.

Marquese is 5'7" and weighs 210 pounds. Christine is 5'6" and weighs 240 pounds.

They are believed to be in the Buffalo or Cheektowaga area. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call 911.