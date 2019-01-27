BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting a number of car seat safety inspections now through March.

Certified car seat technicians will inspect car seats for damage or faulty mechanisms and check for recalls and ensure the seats are installed properly.

All inspections will occur in a heated garage.

The checks are free.

They are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but event times and locations are subject to change.