BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting a number of car seat safety inspections now through March.
Certified car seat technicians will inspect car seats for damage or faulty mechanisms and check for recalls and ensure the seats are installed properly.
All inspections will occur in a heated garage.
The checks are free.
They are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. but event times and locations are subject to change.
- February 2, East Aurora Fire Hall
- February 9, North Collins Sheriff’s Substation
- February 24, Clarence Center Fire Hall
- March 2, Akron School District Bus Garage
- March 9, North Boston Fire Hall
- March 23, Millgrove Fire Hall