BUFFALO, N.Y. — 22 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant across the country.

That's why events like the one held Thursday are so important with Unyts and ECMC kicking off the local "Donate Life Month."

New York's donor registry rate has improved recently but it's still one of the lowest of in the country.

And something that's so easy to do can save lives.

"An organ donor can save potentially 8 people. A tissue donor can save 75 or more. So what an amazing legacy to live, by simply signing that registry card and having the conversation with your family," said, Sarah Diina, Unyts Director.

If you want to find out to become a donor go to http://www.unyts.org/ to get more information.