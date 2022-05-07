'It's an eyesore': University District still waiting for bulk trash pickup

The piles of trash have been sitting there for about a week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in the University District neighborhood in downtown Buffalo have had piles of bulk trash sitting out for a week or so, and they want it all gone.

Djuan Todd is one of those neighbors who doesn't know why the city hasn't come to pick up all of this bulk trash yet.

"What I am positive on is that our scheduled date is for the week of June 26. Here it is today -- July 5. And the trash for the entire University District has not been picked up, not just mine, a lot of the neighborhood, a lot of the 14215 neighborhood has not been picked up," Todd said.

He's called the City of Buffalo's 311 number multiple times to try and get all of it picked up.

However, Todd says no one has told him when the City of Buffalo Sanitation Department will come.

Not only is he frustrated about the look of it all, but also because of a lack of a communication from the city.

"It's an eyesore when you come out on your street and you go up numerous blocks and you see trash. That's frustration in its own," Todd said. "We understand people's schedules do get backed up and things do happen. At least let us know."

"I would be able to at least tell the neighbors or be the voice to let neighbors know hey, they're coming here. We can relax."

2 On Your Side asked the city's sanitation department what caused the delay and when all the trash will be gone. A spokesman with the city says last year, it took about 10 days to clear up it all up.

Now this year, he says there is even more out and they're on day nine right now on bulk trash cleanup in the University area.