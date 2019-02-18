BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men were shot, one of them fatally, late Sunday night on Main St. in the city's University District.

It happened outside a building in the 3000 block just after 9:30 P.M.

Police say both victims were brought to ECMC in civilian vehicles. One of them, a 31-year-old Buffalo man, was treated and released. The other, a 32-year old man, died there a short time later.

Anyone who knows anything about this crime is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.