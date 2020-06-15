University at Buffalo will reopen for in-person classes in the fall

Faculty, staff and students alike will get university-provided face coverings, as face coverings and other means of social distancing will be the new normal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Monday in-person classes will resume in the fall, albeit with modified capacities and more of a focus on online courses.

One of the most noticeable changes will be that classrooms will have six feet between students and everyone will have to wear face coverings. Faculty, staff and students alike will get university-provided face coverings.

"This decision will preserve our mission as a place-based, public research institution, while providing us needed flexibility to continue caring for our campus community and providing the best possible educational experience for our students," UB President Satish K. Tripathi and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs A. Scott Weber said on the university's website.

The university says decisions will be made based on course goals and requirements as to if each class will be online, partially in-person, or fully in-person. Campus libraries will still operate, but services will also be available remotely.

Like Canisius College, UB will end in-person classes before Thanksgiving, although classes may wrap up online over the three weeks following Thanksgiving.

Students will still be able to live in residence halls, but at a reduced occupancy. Likewise, staff will see reduced occupancy in their offices.

As far as living and eating on campus, students will also have more options for take-out and delivery from campus dining services.

Some employees have already started returning to campus and more will begin to return as New York State advances through the phases of reopening, according to the university.

UB's Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing Protocol Committee will be chaired by the Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Dr. Michael Cain.

The university says they plan to release further details about the fall semester in the coming days and weeks.