UB hosting 'Campus Dining and Shops' job fair Tuesday

UB is holding a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Walden Galleria to fill various positions at Campus Dining and Shops.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Looking for a job? The University at Buffalo is hiring.

UB is holding a job fair Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Walden Galleria to fill various positions at Campus Dining and Shops. The job fair will have open interviews for positions on all campuses.

According to UB, restaurant management and all food service positions will be available. This includes assistant managers, supervisors, line cooks, catering staff, cashiers and dishwashers.

The college is also looking to hire over 80 people at the One World Cafe on UB's North Campus, which is set to open in the spring semester. The three-story, 53,500 square-foot facility will feature five international food platforms and will have enough seating to fit over 800 people.

Representatives from Campus Dining and Shops will be at the Walden Galleria from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the mall next to the Apple store. They will be providing one-on-one interviews and offering positions on the spot.

Anyone interested in applying for a position is encouraged to fill out an application ahead of time online. Applications can also be filled out on-site.