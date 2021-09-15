UB Dental offering free care to WNY veterans

UB says all veterans are welcome to attend the event; however, appointments are limited.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of Veterans Day, the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine will be offering free dental care to local veterans.

This will be the university's sixth "Dentistry Smiles on Veterans" program offering free dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations and denture repairs to Western New York veterans. According to UB, over 200 dentists and hygienists from the Buffalo area, along with UB dental students, faculty and staff will volunteer to provide cleanings and oral surgery to nearly 200 veterans.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on the UB South Campus. Free dental care will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UB notes that all veterans are welcome to attend the event; however, appointments are limited. Any veterans interested in signing up can do so by calling (716) 829-2780.

"The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine is proud to help veterans who have helped our country. It is a small token of our appreciation to assist the folks who have defended our country when it has needed it the most," said Brendan Dowd, DDS, assistant dean for clinical operations in the UB School of Dental Medicine.