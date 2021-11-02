UB ranks No. 19 on Forbes 2021 List for best U.S. Large Employers

The University at Buffalo was the sixth-highest university on the list and the top-ranked large employer in New York State.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is boasting about being named one of the top large employers in the country according to Forbes Magazine.

UB ranked No. 19 in the publication's list of America's Best Large Employers 2021. The school was the sixth-highest university on the list and the top-ranked large employer in New York State.

The largest in the state's SUNY system, UB employs some 6,000 faculty and staff across three campuses.

“The University at Buffalo strives to create an inclusive and equitable environment where faculty and staff can pursue the university’s mission of groundbreaking research, transformative education experiences and deeply engaged service,” said Laura Hubbard, UB vice president for finance and administration.

Market research company Statista complied the data for Forbes. They anonymously surveyed 38,000 people working for U.S. businesses with at least 1,000 employees.