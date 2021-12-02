UB issues security alert following phishing attack

The UB Information Security Office received multiple reports Wednesday of a suspicious email being sent to UB email addresses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Police took to social media Thursday to warn students and staff about a recent phishing attack.

The security alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after the UB Information Security Office received multiple reports of a suspicious email that was sent to UB email addresses.

According to the alert, the email claimed to be COVID-19 test results, which contained an attachment. The email appeared to be sent from "Buffalo" and had the title "Covid Test#xxxxx" (in place of xxxxx were random digits), and was sent to a number of people in the UB community.

Those who received an email like this are being told to delete it immediately. Do not open any attachments or click on any of the links in the email.