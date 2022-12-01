University at Buffalo mourns the loss of a student in deadly Bronx fire

Fatoumala Drammeh, 21, and her family were killed in the deadly high-rise apartment fire in the Bronx on January, 9.

BRONX, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is mourning the loss of one of its own in the deadly fire that killed a total of 17 people on Sunday in a high-rise apartment fire in the Bronx.

The Vice President of Student Life confirmed that Fatoumala Drammeh, 21, died in the fire along with her mother, younger sister, and brother.

Drammeh was a junior living on campus at UB majoring in political science. An active member of the university community, Drammeh was in the Educational Opportunity Program and vice president of UB PULSE: Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate.

The university says it was made aware of Drammeh and her family's deaths on Wednesday and are truly heartbroken by the loss of one of their very own.

Students and the UB community remember their peer as "ambitious and kind."