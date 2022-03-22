UB launches live 'Falcon Cam'

Peregrine falcons are classified as an endangered species in New York, so UB is doing what it can to protect them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo's "Falcon Cam" is live!

According to UB, Peregrine falcons nest in the tower of the Mackay Heating Plant, which is on the east side of the UB South Campus.

Peregrine falcons are classified as an endangered species in New York, so UB is doing what it can to protect them. Each spring UB launches its live Falcon Cam so you can watch the falcons in their nest and watch them grow up.

UB's webcam offers three different angles of the falcon nest. You can also see past photos from previous years.