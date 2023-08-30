University at Buffalo hits record fundraising year at $123 million

UB raised just over $123 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has set a fundraising record.

UB raised just over $123 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to an announcement from President Satish Tripathi. It’s the first time the school topped $120 million in one year.

“While reaching this milestone is significant, we are most excited about the profound impact these philanthropic gifts are having on UB’s transformative education, our research innovations and breakthroughs, and our ability to contribute our disciplinary expertise and discoveries to the greater good,” Tripathi said in a news release.