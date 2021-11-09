United Way launches program to help those in need with critical services

United Way invests more than $14 million in critical preventative and supportive programs and services each year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — United Way of Buffalo & Erie County (United Way) has launched a new pilot program to help those in need within our community with health needs, financial stability and education.

The program is launched in partnership with Prosperi-Key. Prosperi-Key is a non-profit that helps communities across the United States. They connect those living paycheck to paycheck with savings for critical goods and services from local and national businesses.

"It is no easy task for any one person to improve their finances. We are proud to bring an opportunity for financial assistance to the community for those who are struggling but make too much to qualify for other financial aid programs," said Trina Burruss, Chief Operating Officer of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County in a statement. "We expect this program to help get the community back on their feet, especially after the hardships brought on by COVID-19, further widening the social and economic divide."

"Our goal is to get each Prosperi-Key member to worry less about the ability to cover the costs for their basic needs, so they have fewer hard choices to make about which bill they can pay in a given month," said Kim Morgan, CEO of Prosperity Digital Marketplace.

The program is accessible to income-eligible people, including some essential workers. If you are interested, you can register here: https://www.prosperikey.org/signup.

"We understand that some in our community have to choose between general maintenance on their vehicle and buying groceries for their family, and we wanted to help," said Ray Hanash, owner of Rayz Auto Center on South Park Ave. "For us, that meant providing even greater access to trustworthy, reliable vehicle services because everyone deserves quality car care, so they can get to work and take care of their families without worry."

Local businesses who would like participate can register online at https://www.prosperikey.org/partner or contact mary_k.comtois@uwbec.org for more information.