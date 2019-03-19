BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven Buffalo projects have received new state funding to help reduce poverty and increase economic opportunities.

The funding comes through the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative, a $25 million initiative to develop locally-driven strategies in 16 communities, including Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown.

The program, launched in 2016, relies on task forces in each community to identify high-need areas and develop recommendations for investments. The Buffalo task force is the first to announce its poverty reduction plan developed in the first phase using the initiative funding. You can read the full article on Buffalo Business First's website.