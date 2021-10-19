x
Local News

United Way announced fundraising campaign: Show Up United

The organization points to how the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that more than ever people need support.
Credit: United Way

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the season of giving, United Way of Buffalo & Erie is reminding people to consider donating to them.

On Wednesday United Way kicked off their annual major community giving campaign - Show Up United. At a press conference, organization leadership announced the ways people can donate. 

United Way representatives reminded people of how necessary their work had been through the COVID-19 pandemic and how it highlighted the support needed. 

"No matter what path you choose to give, Showing Up United means that you are part of building the kind of long-term solutions that strengthen our community and improve the quality of life for those most in need both today and in the future," a press release stated.

Here are some ways people can support United Way:

  • Start or Participate in Workplace Giving: a campaign that allows an office or branch of a company to donate, volunteer and speak out for causes that matter to them. 
  • Donate online at www.uwbec.org.
  • At Wegmans: Customers can make a donation at the cash register (including self-checkout) from Saturday Oct. 23 through Nov. 24. 
  • Tops Totes for Change: Tops has designed a Live United reusable bag and will donate $1.00 from any bag purchased at the check-out.
  • Make a Legacy Gift: A gift to the Endowment Fund to ensure maximize use of dollars to support community for years to come. 

