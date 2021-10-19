United Way announced fundraising campaign: Show Up United

The organization points to how the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that more than ever people need support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the season of giving, United Way of Buffalo & Erie is reminding people to consider donating to them.

On Wednesday United Way kicked off their annual major community giving campaign - Show Up United. At a press conference, organization leadership announced the ways people can donate.

United Way representatives reminded people of how necessary their work had been through the COVID-19 pandemic and how it highlighted the support needed.

"No matter what path you choose to give, Showing Up United means that you are part of building the kind of long-term solutions that strengthen our community and improve the quality of life for those most in need both today and in the future," a press release stated.

Here are some ways people can support United Way: