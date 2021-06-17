Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic agency that does not allow same-sex adoption

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the City of Philadelphia can't part ways with a Catholic agency that refuses to certify adoptions for same-sex couples.

PHILADELPHIA — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously that the City of Philadelphia can't part ways with a Catholic agency that refuses to certify adoptions for same-sex couples.

"In this case the Supreme Court now has held that that was unconstitutional and a violation of Catholic Social Services First Amendment right," 2 On Your Side's legal analyst and defense attorney Barry Covert said.

The court's narrow ruling, that only impacts this case, said the City of Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it refused to work with Catholic Social Services, a religious agency that denies adoption certifications to same-sex couples.

"It was not as strong of a decision as some conservatives had hoped for, but it is a further whittling away at the ability of government to control through finances what religious institutions, in this case Catholic Social Services, what they can do when they receive governmental money," Covert continued.

Covert said the ruling could assist religious agencies in future litigation.

Back in August of 2018, Catholic Charities of Buffalo ended its foster care and adoption services program because of state regulations that bar discrimination against same-sex couples looking to either foster or adopt children.

Deacon Steve Schumer, who is the President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, told 2 On Your Side on Thursday that he has not reviewed the ruling yet, but said he will be discussing it with Bishop Michael Fisher.