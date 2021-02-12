U.S. government started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims

The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said it hired a law firm in October to handle 'matters relating to ongoing investigations.'

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials have disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The exact nature of the inquiry made public Thursday and its current status was unclear.

The office of Gov. Kathy Hochul said it hired a law firm in October to handle "matters relating to ongoing investigations,” and that one of those matters was an investigation by the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone.

We are also getting a new idea now of how much all of the investigations into former Governor Cuomo will cost. That number could be close to $23 million.

The Albany Times Union broke down documents posted by the state comptroller. Those costs include more than $5 million for the impeachment probe, $3.5 million for the state attorney general's investigation, and $1.5 million for the federal nursing home probe. Another $13.5 million is going toward the legal services for Cuomo's defense.