USPS unveils new stamp designs

Most of the designs feature nature, landmarks, or celebrate the different cultures in our country.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in November the United States Postal Service (USPS) revealed 19 stamp designs it planned to release, and now seven more stamps have been added to that collection.

Most of the designs feature nature, landmarks, or celebrate the different cultures in our country.

However, one of the seven designs depicts an iconic image from the picture book "The Giving Tree" by Shel Silverstein. The forever stamp features the green background of the book's cover and has an apple falling into the hands of a boy in overalls. The best-selling tale of selflessness is considered a children's literature classic and was published in 1964.

The other designs feature the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, Monument Valley, an African daisy, and mariachi performers.

The USPS notes that all stamp designs are preliminary and are subject to change. Anyone looking to purchase stamps can do so at any USPS postal store. You can also order stamps online or order them by calling 844-737-7826.

To view all of the new stamp designs, click here.