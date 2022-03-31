U.S. airport security screening will become more gender-neutral

The change allows transgender people to identify themselves as they choose. The designation will also be available for the TSA pre-check program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are traveling by plane, U.S. airport security will become more gender neutral, with travelers now able to select "X" for their gender.

It allows transgender people to identify themselves as they choose. The designation will also be available for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration pre-check program.

Airport security will receive new training and technology to make screenings less invasive. That starts on April 11.

The announcement from the U.S. State Department coincides with Thursday's Transgender Day of Visibility.

"It's a sign of relief for people of trans experience who are wanting to live in their truth in everyday society," said Kelly Craig, who is the executive director of The Pride Center of WNY.

"I, myself, have experienced discrimination and challenges when applying for a passport, when changing my birth certificate, so now years later, having a president who stands alongside of us is really quite a relief."

Transportation Security Administration officers will also receive new instructions on screening intended to make procedures less invasive, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

They are among a series of travel-security measures announced by the department in conjunction with Transgender Day of Visibility. President Joe Biden is marking the day by advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” that have passed in statehouses across the country.

“DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

The use of the “X” pronoun in the TSA Precheck advanced security program will begin April 11 and is intended to keep pace with identity documents that already include that option, DHS said. A new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications also begins April 11.

Later this year, TSA will begin using scanners with new technology that will replace gender-based systems and are intended to “advance civil rights and improve the customer experience.”