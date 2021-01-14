United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia offers COVID vaccinations for patients 75 and older

UMMC, which is part of Rochester Regional Health, offered a drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic Thursday for select patients of the hospital system.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — United Memorial Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health held a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic opened at 10 a.m. behind UMMC's Jerome Center in Batavia. It was not open to the general public. The hospital system contacted select patients within the health system and scheduled their appointments.

Thursday's drive-thru clinic was for people 75 and older. Another appointment-only clinic was scheduled for Friday. It will be for the same age group also.

A spokesperson for Rochester Regional Health says they are on track to vaccinate 1,200 people, 75+, this week. Next week, they plan to open up vaccinations to people 65 and older.

Organizers stress that they will contact people to set up an appointment. You should not contact the hospital.

Several cars were lined up and ready to go ahead of Thursday's start time.

There were 50 appointments scheduled for Thursday and another 50 for Friday.

The vaccination process was relatively quick — people were in the drive-thru bay for about five minutes. They handed out their medical paperwork and received their shot. After that, they were instructed to pull off to the side for 15 to 20 minutes so nurses could monitor them for any adverse effects from the shot.

The people who received their first dose will return in three to four weeks for their second dose.

2 On Your Side's Heather Ly talked with some of the people who showed up to get their first dose.

Ruth Platten said she's eager to get back to a more normal way of life, and she hopes to meet her new grandson. The decision to get a vaccine was a no-brainer for her.

“We wanted to be able to be more free in what we do. We want to go to Arizona to see a grandson we’ve never seen, and just go make the whole world better," said Platten.

Norman Gibson is in his 80s. He had no reservations about getting vaccinated. He was among the first in line Thursday. His wife, Evelyn, is in her 70s and is still waiting for an appointment.

Gibson is relieved he got his first dose.

"[I feel] very good. Relieved. I just want to get it to be safe," said Norman Gibson.