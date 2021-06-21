United Memorial Medical Center gets largest donation in its history

Marian Ransom of Leroy left her entire estate of more than $1.2 million to the hospital when she passed away last year.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Genesee County woman has left her entire estate to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Marian Ransom left $1.2 million to the hospital when she passed away last year, the largest donation in its history.

To honor her generosity, the second floor medical wing at UMMC has been renamed the 'Marian Ransom Medical Unit'.

“It's contributions like Marian’s that make such a profound impact on the community,” said Dan Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center. “We are beyond grateful for Marian’s contributions and what it will mean for the hospital, our patients, and the community. With the support of her donation, we’ll be renovating the intensive care unit, which will also have a significant impact on the newly named Marian Ransom Medical Unit.”

When the ICU project is complete, it will improve patient and visitor access and flow to both the ICU and the medical unit. The ICU will get new waiting and greeting areas and also clinical support spaces for both units.