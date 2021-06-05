United Auto Workers, Local 686 holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

The pop-up clinic is open to the public; walk-ins are welcome.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — In an effort to get union workers and their family members vaccinated, the United Auto Workers (UAW), Local 686 is holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The Pfizer vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 5 at the union hall located at 524 Walnut Street in Lockport. The clinic will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wegmans Pharmacy will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old or older.

The pop-up clinic is open to the public; walk-ins are welcome. Anyone who wishes to make an appointment can do so by calling (716) 286-8115.