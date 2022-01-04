x
Unique fish on exhibit for first time in Aquarium of Niagara's history starting Monday

The dwarf cuttlefish is a cephalopod, related to octopus, squid and nautilus.
Credit: Aquarium of Niagara
Aquarium of Niagara logo

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Something never seen before in the 56-year-history of the Aquarium of Niagara will go on display to the public starting Monday.

That's when an exhibit featuring a dwarf cuttlefish will officially open. The unique fish is a cephalopod, related to octopus, squid and nautilus. Each has a distinct look, with eight arms, three hearts, two feeding tentacles, w-shaped eye pupils and a ring-shaped brain. The Cuttlefish can also squirt ink, just like octopus and squid.

The educational exhibit is being sponsored by BankOnBuffalo.

