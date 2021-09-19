Refugees are the focus of unique Buffalo plant sale

The International Institute of Buffalo reached out to a local business called "Put A Plant On It," and the result was a unique sale.

'Put A Plant On It ' allowed anyone who bought a plant to get another one for a new family. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week that 335 Afghan refugees will be coming to Buffalo.

"I feel like plants really do help to make a home a home," Johanna Dominguez of 'Put A Plant On It' said.

"It gives someone something to focus on. It warms up a space immediately, and a lot of people buy plants for people who are moving into a new home, where they get a plant for that, and so this is a way for them to feel more welcome and have living greenery in their new home."

Dominguez added even someone from Australia went online and bought five plants to go to refugee families.