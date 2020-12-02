BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and a group called Everytown For Gun Safety say active shooter drills and lockdown drills should be reassessed.

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore wants to see all parties discuss the drills and how to make improvements.

"I think especially in the early grades it can be traumatizing," Rumore said.

Lockdown drills are procedures where students and staff are too remain in a confined area. Active shooter drills are lockdowns that address active shootings.

Rumore thinks the drills must be age appropriate.

The New York State Education Department has a protocol, according to a spokesperson. "Emergency evacuation and lockdown drill requirements are in Education Law § 807. Currently schools are required to conduct 8 evacuation drills and 4 lockdown drills annually."

School psychologists have weighed in on best practices. Read more about it here in the Best Practice Considerations for Schools in Active Shooter and Other Armed Assailant Drills.

School Psychologist Gary Schaffer understands that the drill can impact a child.

"It can increase anxiety, awareness toward a possible perceived threat," Schaffer said. "I also think it can help prepare them, but it's also in how you prepare them. It's important that staff are readily available for mental health concerns that may arise from these and possible residual trauma."

