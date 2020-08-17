Union ties Postal Service delays to system changes, adjustments of new postmaster general

Are new procedures causing delivery issues?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While there are political overtones with the appointment of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy by President Donald Trump and the impact on absentee mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election, questions have surfaced about delays in mail delivery over the past month or so.

David J. Grosskopf, Jr., who is the president of Branch 3 in Western New York of the National Association of Letter Carriers, says he is hearing various reports from his 2,100 members and others about what is happening at postal facilities here in the region.

First he and other union leaders bring up the recent removal of five sorting machines from the primary mail distribution and processing center on William Street in Buffalo. Grosskopf explains that by using the bar codes on mail they can specifically break down hundreds of thousands of pieces of letter mail by address so it can be rapidly sent onto carriers for neighborhood delivery.

The union admits overall that mail volume is down, which may lead some to feel that is a reason for the elimination of the machines. But Grosskopf points out, "In a 72 hour period the postal service took these machines out — literally had the floor in that area you know paved over like the machines were never there. Postal Service never does that — you know does stuff like this that fast."

Also the union leader says large postal trucks are being dispatched quicker with lighter loads of mail instead of waiting as they did in the past for other loads to be added in the distribution to local post offices.

"When those 10 cages aren't put on that truck - okay - that's coming in after carriers are leaving," he said. "Now the clerks don't have that break... broken down in the morning. We can't get that out to the American public. We now have to wait til the following day. Carriers are seeing a drastic reduction and delay in the mail once it hits our cases in the morning in order to take it out."

And Grosskopf says there's a domino effect.

"My carriers are working massive amounts of overtime," he said. "There's this directive - no overtime. That's not happening with the letter carriers. Letter carriers are working the most amount of overtime - most of us have seen in our career. And we're delivering the least amount of mail that we've ever handled."

You can watch the full interview with Grosskopf here:

When asked about these changes and an interview request, a Postal Service spokesman here in Buffalo sent out a lengthy email from the postmaster general saying the Postal Service is, "financially unsustainable," "a broken business model" and that "changes must be made."

Below is the full official statement by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy concerning USPS operations.

Postmaster General Statement on our operations:

"The Postal Service is in a financially unsustainable position, stemming from substantial declines in mail volume, and a broken business model. We are currently unable to balance our costs with available funding sources to fulfill both our universal service mission and other legal obligations. Because of this, the Postal Service has experienced over a decade of financial losses, with no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis.

"Congress and the Postal Regulatory Commission must enact legislative and regulatory reforms to help address the situation. At the same time, it is imperative for the Postal Service to operate efficiently and effectively. Indeed, there are alternatives to every product that we offer, and the only way that the Postal Service can continue to provide prompt, reliable, and affordable universal postal services for all Americans over the long-term is by vigorously focusing on the efficiency of our operations.

"To start with, we must better adhere to our existing operating plans, which were developed precisely to ensure that we meet our service standards in an efficient and effective manner. It is evident that the Postal Service has the ability to improve in that area. On the day that I was sworn in as Postmaster General by our Board of Governors, the Postal Service Inspector General issued a report entitled “U.S. Postal Service’s Processing Network Optimization and Service Impacts.” In that report our Inspector General indicated that the Postal Service spent $1.1 billion in mail processing overtime and penalty overtime, $280 million in late and extra transportation, and $2.9 billion in delivery overtime and penalty overtime costs in FY 2019. Yet, even after incurring these additional costs, the Postal Service has not seen material improvement in our service performance scores. While we did not fully agree with all aspects of OIG’s report, we did not dispute the fundamental conclusion that we need to redouble our efforts to focus on our plans to improve operational efficiency and to further control overtime expenditures. The Postal Regulatory Commission has also recognized in its most recent reports that the Postal Service is not on a sustainable path, and that we continue to fall short of achieving our service targets with regard to the majority of our market dominant products.