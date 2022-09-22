CWA, 1199SEIU union negotiations paused

CWA and 1199SEIU say the organization that provides accreditation for Kaleida arrived this week for its three-year survey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Wednesday, negotiations between Kaleida Health and the two unions that voted to authorize a strike are now on hold.

The unions say Kaleida let them know of this possibility in advance.

Bargaining is expected to resume next week once the survey is done.

CWA and 1199SEIU issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“Yesterday we learned that surveyors from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) GL Healthcare, an organization that provides accreditation for Kaleida, arrived to conduct their three-year survey. Due to this, bargaining between Kaleida and our unions is paused for this week.