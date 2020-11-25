Union files 11 unfair labor board charges against Highland Park Nursing Home

United Healthcare Workers East says the union filed the charges last week.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Eleven labor board charges have been filed against Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville, according to 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, the union representing more than 50 workers at Highland Park.

United Healthcare Workers East says the union filed the charges last week. Some of the charges include wrongful termination, discrimination, unsafe work environment, retaliation, and refusal to bargain.

The union says following two years of negotiations Highland Park workers held a two-day strike in September, and they are still currently working without a contract to date.