HAMBURG, N.Y. — Union employees at the Town of Hamburg Highway Department voted this week that they have 'no confidence' in the leadership abilities of the current Highway Superintendent Ted Casey.

That vote happened Tuesday at a CSEA membership meeting. Employees overwhelmingly supported it with a vote of 23 to 1.

CSEA Spokesperson Ove Overmyer released a statement saying in part:

"Due to his recent unethical and deceitful behavior, Mr.Casey has destroyed the trust and lost the support of the CSEA membership."

Overmyer would not elaborate further on that behavior but 2 On Your side did uncover that Casey drove a town-owned vehicle on a personal trip last year and he's been criticized for hiring his son.

In a statement, Casey says he believes there are three reasons the union is upset. He was considering single-person plowing, multiple shifts during snow events, and how he handled the leave of absence of a former employee.

Overmyer said that those are some of the employee issues but not all of them.

"As such, Mr.Casey's continued employment as Superintendent of Highways is being viewed as a detriment to the integrity of this elected office and damages the reputation of the Town of Hamburg."

Casey's statement said he believes the vote was politically motivated.

"Based on a breakdown and analysis of the union's alleged issues, which compelled their 'no confidence' vote, it is clear that this was motivated by a political agenda rather than any real offenses on the part of me as the highway superintendent."

2 On Your Side also reached out to Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw about the matter. He said he will be speaking with Casey and the union to try and rectify the situation.

You can read the full statements from both CSEA Spokesperson Ove Overmyer and Highway Superintendent Ted Casey below:

STATEMENT FROM CSEA SPOKESPERSON OVE OVERMYER

“At a membership meeting on April 9, the Town of Hamburg highway employees represented by CSEA voted and approved by an overwhelming majority a statement of no-confidence in the continuing capability of Mr. Ted Casey to serve in the position of Superintendent of Highways.

Due to his recent unethical and deceitful behavior, Mr. Casey has destroyed the trust and lost the support of the CSEA membership.

As such, Mr. Casey’s continued employment as Superintendent of Highways is being viewed as a detriment to the integrity of this elected office and damages the reputation of the Town of Hamburg.

CSEA fully understands the gravity of our statement. This is due to the egregiousness of Mr. Casey’s conduct since he took office in January of 2018.”

STATEMENT FROM HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT TED CASEY

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 9th at 10:00 am, I was advised by my deputy that the union had scheduled a vote of ‘no confidence’ against me. This was the first that I had heard of any issues warranting such action. The union members, voting only 5 hours later, gave me little opportunity to address the issues relevant to their vote.

Upon learning about the pending vote, I immediately called a meeting with union leadership to discuss what their issues were. I was advised of three items:

1 - My brainstorming of Single-Person Plows

2 - My exploratory research into using Multiple Shifts

3 - And my handling of an outstanding former employee

1 - Single Person Plows:

Single Person Plows are currently used by NYS DOT, Erie County and Town of Aurora as a cost-effective solution that helps their highway departments manage personnel, equipment employees and the financial burdens caused by heavy and persistent snow events. My exploratory research into Single-Person Plows allowed me to better understand available options. In fact, it was learned that the Town of Aurora’s Single-Person Plow program saves taxpayers $100,000 per year. It is worth noting that the program has not been implemented in Hamburg due to safety concerns raised by the union.

2 - Multiple Shifts:

Due to the complexity of managing plowing schedules during our unpredictable winter season, I considered the option of running multiple shifts as one possible solution to help us more effectively deal with snow events. I considered the possibility that multiple shifts could help us cover unpredictable snow conditions that occurred after 3:00 pm department closure. This could increase efficiency and response time while reducing substantial overtime costs. In the end, I concluded that the department did not have the personnel numbers to warrant using this as an option so the program was not implemented.

3 - Handling of a Former Employee:

In January 2019 an outstanding employee left the department to pursue a career with the State Police by enrolling in the police academy. The employee submitted a request for a 6-month leave of absence in the unlikely event of not completing the academy. However, I determined that it was untenable to bring on a new hire with the prospect of them having to leave if the former employee chose to return. The Town’s Labor Relations Consultant recommended and then drafted a letter advising the former employee that he needed to resign or be terminated for failure to report to work for eight (8) weeks while in the State Police Academy. The matter was ultimately resolved after the Town Board set up a ghost position allowing for the return of the former employee should he choose to return.

As soon as I was made aware of the pending union vote, I called a meeting with the entire department looking at this as an opportunity for open dialogue, to listen to their concerns and resolve issues.

Unfortunately, not one of the employees had anything to say in the meeting regarding their alleged issues, with the exception of one (who was disgruntled regarding disciplinary action taken against him early last year). The union’s unwillingness to communicate about their issues is in direct conflict with my open-door policy and teamwork approach to problem-solving, as communication is paramount to running an organization effectively.

The function of the highway department is to help ensure public safety for the benefit of Hamburg residents. Exploring options and ideas is a vital part of my job as Superintendent of Highways. Taxpayers expect no less from their elected officials than to continually seek opportunities to deliver services efficiently and cost-effectively with the limited resources available. It is clear that the union membership is interested in maintaining the status quo and is uncomfortable with the prospect of change. Though disappointed in their unwillingness to engage in open dialogue at this time, I will continue to reach out to the union membership for ideas to improve Highway Department processes and services to residents. Despite this vote, the Highway Department worked together to deliver outstanding services this past winter and I expect this to continue. I am committed to exploring opportunities for cost savings and efficient delivery of services for the army of taxpayers behind me.

Based on a breakdown and analysis of the union’s alleged issues, which compelled their ‘no confidence’ vote, it is clear that this was motivated by a political agenda rather than any real offenses on the part of me as the Highway Superintendent.