Union election votes counted for 8th Buffalo-area Starbucks

There were enough contested ballots at the election for Williamsville Place store that a result was not able to be determined at the vote count.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Another Buffalo-area Starbucks store had ballots counted in a unionization vote.

The Williamsville Place Starbucks was the eighth WNY Starbucks to have votes counted by the National Labor Relations Board in a unionization election on Monday.

However, more than half of the valid ballots were contested. A total of 10 ballots were contested because the parties could not agree on the eligibility of certain voters. Nine votes were able to be counted.

This meant that the results of the election can not officially be determined. The ballots are currently under review by the NLRB. The challenged votes were then impounded.

Of the ballots that could be counted, six were for forming a union and three were against.

At the beginning of the month, The National Labor Relations Board issued an official complaint against Starbucks, alleging they have committed hundreds of federal labor law violations in Western New York.