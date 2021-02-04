Uniland planning $14M warehouse project on Bethlehem Steel parcel

Montante expects to have the warehouse at 8 Dona St. open in May 2022.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The region’s need for more warehouse space soon may be addressed with a project by Uniland Development Co.

Uniland, through its BLD VII LLC affiliate, expects to break ground this summer on a 151,200-square-foot spec warehouse/light manufacturing center on a parcel that is part of Lackawanna’s Bethlehem Steel Corp. complex.

The building is proposed for 9.12 acres of the 150 acres of the Bethlehem Steel property now owned by the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp., an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.