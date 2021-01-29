Uniland Development to build $14 million Lancaster warehouse

The project, which is at the corner of Walden and Pavement avenues across from an Amazon regional sortation facility, is expected to cost $14 million.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Uniland Development Co. will build a 150,000-square-foot facility in Lancaster to meet the region's need for more warehouse/distribution space.

The structure will be the first and anchor tenant at Uniland's Eastport Commerce Park in Lancaster. The project, which is at the corner of Walden and Pavement avenues across from an Amazon regional sortation facility, is expected to cost $14 million. Construction will start once the necessary permits are approved.