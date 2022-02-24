ILDC approves Uniland's purchase of 2nd parcel on former Bethlehem Steel site

The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation Board of Directors signed off on the sale of the nearly 11 acre site Wednesday.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Uniland Development Company will take ownership of a second parcel on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna on the property now known as Renaissance Commerce Park.

The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) signed off on the purchase Wednesday.

Uniland plans to build a second 170,000 square foot manufacturing/warehouse distribution building on the nearly 11 acre site. The structure will be on the parcel adjacent to Uniland's first spec building currently under construction at the corner of Route 5 and Dona Street.

“Uniland’s continued investment in Renaissance Commerce Park is a reflection of the work done by New York State, the City of Lackawanna, the ECIDA, ILDC and specifically the vision of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz,” highlighted Uniland CEO Michael J. Montante. “We have seen strong demand for our first manufacturing/warehouse building at 8 Dona Street which is scheduled to open in Summer 2022, and this has given us further confidence that RCP will continue to be a destination for future industrial users in our region.”

The company expects to invest over $20 million on the new development. This is in addition to its investment of approximately $17 million for the Dona Street extension facility currently being built.

“Uniland’s second large investment in Renaissance Commerce Park is a tremendous vote of confidence in the collective progress we’re making to bring new, sustainable economic activity and employment opportunities to Lackawanna and Erie County,” said Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo.

The ILDC says negotiations are underway for the purchase of 60 more adjacent acres slated for Renaissance Commerce Park redevelopment. The new acreage will allow for extension of the Shoreline Path Bike Trail along Route 5 southward to Woodlawn Beach.