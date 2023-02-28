Uniland Development Co. backs out of the deal to buy the former Buffalo News building

"To add another 150,000 square feet in capacity does not make sense at this time," a spokesperson from Uniland tells 2 On Your Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been five months since The Buffalo News announced it would be leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza for the city's Larkinville District.

At that time The Buffalo News announced that it would be selling the five-story 167,543-square-foot building to Uniland Development Co. Tuesday morning Uniland announced that they would no longer be purchasing the Washington Street building.

A spokesperson for Unliand Development Co. released the following statement Tuesday to 2 On Your Side:

“After careful Due Diligence, at this point in time, we have decided not to pursue the purchase of the former Buffalo News building at 125 Washington Street. It’s always difficult when a project we believe in and work so meticulously on doesn’t come to fruition. Unfortunately, the market demand for large, downtown office space remains soft. To add another 150,000 square feet in capacity does not make sense at this time, and the proper decision was to end the process. We remain dedicated to downtown Buffalo, and are committed to its future success.”

Earlier this month The Buffalo News announced plans to move its printing operation over three hours away to Cleveland where The Plain Dealer is printed, impacting 160 jobs within the company.