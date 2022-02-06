Unified Sports holds basketball tournament in Lancaster

Unified Sports allows athletes with and without disabilities to compete together on the same teams all while promoting inclusion.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We are celebrating students from across New York who played their hearts out. Thursday night, students from across the state came to Lancaster for the Unified basketball tournament.

The event is hosted by the Special Olympics at Lancaster High School for the fifth year.

Unified Sports allows athletes with and without disabilities to compete together on the same teams all while promoting inclusion.

"It gives them an opportunity to put on a uniform, to represent their school, and play in front of fans. And a culminating event like this, there's over 800-900 people here today and they get that opportunity to make that basket, play as a team. The comradery, the cooperation, it's just fantastic," said Douglas Ames, chair of Section VI Unified Sports.