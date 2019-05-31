LANCASTER, N.Y. — 1,500 students on 25 teams took part in the Special Olympics New York section six Unified Basketball finals at Lancaster High School.

The teams are made up of athletes with special needs and their general education classmates.

They work with youth leadership groups at the schools to make an impact off the court too.

"And what that group does is they identify different ways to make the school climate more accepting and inclusive for all students in the community," Unified Sports Director of Program Nathan Johnson said. "So it's really kind of, the sports is the catalyst for this program, but there's a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes."

You can learn more about Unified Sports here.