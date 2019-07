BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bunch of runners braving the heat in their undies to make a difference.

Those runners participated Saturday in the annual Colorectal Cancer Alliance Undie Run at Delaware Park.

The run honors those touched by Colorectal Cancer and raises money for support and research.

