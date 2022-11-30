Understanding 'Code Blue' and the role it plays in Western New York

"Homelessness is something that affects every day, it can happen to any of us at any time," said WNY Coalition for the Homeless Co-Chair Jean Bennett.

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — When cold weather arrives in Western New York, Code Blue is something we see a lot about.

It's in the news and on social media but beyond those assisting with the program that helps provides temporary shelter for those experiencing homelessness, knowing the impact of Code Blue may not be obvious.

The collaborative program, which started 13 years ago as a volunteer effort according to Jean Bennett, Co-Chair of the WNY Coalition for the Homeless, has turned into an "enormous project" that last year helped serve 1,300 unique individuals.

"Code Blue provides shelter space, provides meals, provides showers, provides laundry for our homeless individuals and un-housed neighbors," said Bennett.

Supported by community organizations like Hearts for the Homeless and Saint Luke's Mission of Mercy and countless others, Bennett explained that Code Blue plays a crucial role in keeping Western New York's homeless neighbors safe during the winter months.

When the temperature drops below freezing or 15 degrees Fahrenheit it triggers one of two alerts, Code Blue 32 or Code Blue 15. Emergency situations near zero degrees or with extreme weather trigger additional response. All Code Blues however result in the opening of daytime warming shelters and overnight housing at two locations if not more.

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m. to 7 a.m.). Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

Bennett explained that when a Code Blue is issued the shelters see a combined 130 people a night. Lately, there have been a lot of new faces traversing homelessness for the first time she said, families, people who may have lost a job or that were evicted post-COVID-19 pandemic.

"Really they have no idea how to it through the process... so we are providing a lot of services to people to make sure their time in homeless is short," Bennett said.

To learn more about the impact and hear from someone who is grateful for the aid he received during his time at the shelter, click the player above.