Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery celebrates 5th anniversary, announces plans for 2nd location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery is celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend. As the fully female-owned businesses celebrates this milestone, they're also looking ahead to the future with a second location in the works.

The original coffee house opened in 2016 at 580 South Park Avenue in the City of Buffalo, at the site of a former funeral home. The owners opened the cafe with a mission to "honor the death of what the building was," and celebrate life with their new business.

Now, Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery is expanding. A second location will open later this year at Seneca One Tower.

In celebration of their five year anniversary, and making it through the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee house is holding a party in the parking lot on Saturday, July 10.