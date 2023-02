Wingo said he has another job lined up but did not say what that job will be.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Common Council Member Ulysses Wingo announced Saturday that he will not seek re-election.

Wingo represents the Masten District.

After he made the announcement, he said he had another job lined up but did not say what that job will be.

Also, India Walton announced that she is running for that district seat.