Ukrainian Cultural Center getting a fresh new look

Artist Dianna Derhak, has been given the task to update the murals on the walls and ceiling. All the patterns are done by hand and they hold quite a bit of meaning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is getting a fresh new look on the inside, all thanks to a local artist.

The artist, Dianna Derhak, has been given the task to update the murals on the walls and ceiling. All the patterns are done by hand and they hold quite a bit of meaning.

"Every time I make certain strokes I literally say the word's victory. Every time I remember the sacrifice that was made when I make a cross. Every time up there when I make a circle I call it God's eye that God is watching Ukraine. So it's very very personal," Derhak said.