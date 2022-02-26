Ukrainian cultural center in Buffalo holds fundraiser, rallies for support

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center held a fundraiser Friday so members could send first aid kits to the Ukrainian military, as well as food and other supplies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo is doing its part to help from thousands of miles away after forces from Russia invaded the country.

The center held a Support For Ukraine fundraising event to join together and show support in person. The Ukrainian kitchen served some classic meals, such as dumplings, cabbage rolls, and soup.

The fundraiser will allow members there to send first aid kits to the Ukrainian military, as well as food and other supplies to some Ukrainian civilians who are choosing to stay there.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association of Buffalo screened the film "Ukraine's Fight for Freedom" during the event; it's about the next generation of revolution.

Local leaders say their goal is to show support for the Ukrainian community and to talk about ways to promote peace.

"Our family in Ukraine," Alexandra Savka told 2 On Your Side. "My mom in Ukraine, my brother, we are calling. You can understand how we can feel if your family (was) in Ukraine, and you don't know why this happens, and nobody can explain. We need support from the United States, especially, and from the whole world."

Alexandra says she is thankful for all of the support Ukraine is receiving from across the community.

Buffalo native Andrew Kulyk makes frequent trips to Ukraine to visit family, and it's part of the reason the country is a second home to him.

"I really thought, and a lot of people thought, this would never really happen," Kulyk told 2 On Your Side.

You can donate to Ukrainian civilians and the military by contacting dniprobuffalo@gmail.com, or by clicking here.