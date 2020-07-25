x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

Ukrainian-American Center holds fundraiser to help with flood relief

Ukraine is over 4,000 miles from Buffalo, but a local group is hopes to help those who have been impacted by these floods, even from thousands of miles away.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A generic photo of rushing water.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the pandemic continues to impact the entire world, the country of Ukraine has been hit with a second crisis: severe flooding in "almost 300 towns and villages in western Ukraine" last month, according to the BBC.

Ukraine is more than 4,000 miles from Buffalo, but a local group is hopes to help those who have been impacted by these floods, even from thousands of miles away.

The Ukrainian-American Civic Center, located at 205 Military Road, is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at 5 p.m. People are invited to enjoy food and drinks to benefit flood victims.

The group says on their Facebook event page that social distancing will be in effect and people will need to wear masks unless seated.

The Center also encourages people to donate through a variety of other methods, which can be found here.

RELATED: VERIFY: What's the difference between a consulate and an embassy?

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, a Trump Facebook ad does include a picture from the 2014 Ukraine Revolution

RELATED: Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane's black box to France