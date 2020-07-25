Ukrainian-American Center holds fundraiser to help with flood relief

Ukraine is over 4,000 miles from Buffalo, but a local group is hopes to help those who have been impacted by these floods, even from thousands of miles away.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the pandemic continues to impact the entire world, the country of Ukraine has been hit with a second crisis: severe flooding in "almost 300 towns and villages in western Ukraine" last month, according to the BBC.

The Ukrainian-American Civic Center, located at 205 Military Road, is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at 5 p.m. People are invited to enjoy food and drinks to benefit flood victims.

The group says on their Facebook event page that social distancing will be in effect and people will need to wear masks unless seated.