Local podcast gets hit with a lawsuit

Calvin Kern of Grand Island filed a defamation lawsuit against the hosts of the podcast "The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side learned new information about a local podcast that went viral.

The hosts of the show are now being hit with a lawsuit by one of the men they accused of child sex abuse.

In it, Kaitlynn Gannon of Lewiston and her former therapist, Laurie Krull, allege that Kern was among dozens of men who paid her father to have ritualistic sex with her when she was a child at their Grand Island church.

"There were men who would request things like ... a scenario in the baptistry. And it was a cleansing ritual in which multiple men would be involved. And the water had significance. There were pictures taken of this abuse that then would be replicated later on," Kaitlynn Gannon from The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door said.

Kern is the father of Brett Kern, the punter for the Philadelphia Eagles.

His lawsuit claims he has suffered both personal and monetary damages as a result of Gannon's disturbing allegations.

2 On Your Side reached out to Kern's attorney Aaron Saykin, who said, "What has happened to Mr. Kern is atrocious. The filing speaks for itself. We are quite confident he will prevail in court."

Gannon has agreed to speak exclusively to 2 On Your Side, and we will bring you more information as it unfolds.