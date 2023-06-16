UB's James Joyce museum gets $10M in funding

NYS is providing funding for the future museum featuring Joyce's works.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday morning, The University at Buffalo announced $10 million in new state funding to build a new James Joyce Museum.

The university's libraries are home to the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of materials related to the author and poet.

The museum will be at UB South and will allow the materials to be shared with a broader audience. They are just starting the design process now which is expected to cost about a million dollars.

"We are designing the space. It's going to be five-thousand square feet on the first floor here. Probably going to take a couple of years to really built it," says University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi.