UBMD Ophthalmology plans $9.6M expansion to expand access to care

The project started in mid-June at 234 Windward Road, where Calspan Development & Construction is building a $9.6 million, 18,156-square-foot building.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park location for the Ira G. Ross Eye Institute will double capacity for UBMD Ophthalmology and help set the stage for phase two: a Southtowns surgery center for specialty eye services.

The project started in mid-June at 234 Windward Road, where Calspan Development & Construction is building a $9.6 million, 18,156-square-foot building. That will replace a 7,500-square-foot office at 301 Sterling Drive where UBMD Ophthalmology is finishing a 10-year lease.

It’s one of three sites for the practice, affiliated with the University at Buffalo and UBMD Physicians’ Group, with additional locations downtown at 1176 Main St. on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and at 3580 Sheridan Drive in Amherst.