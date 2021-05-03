Uber to provide free rides for domestic violence victims

Ride service to assist those seeking services or trying to escape violent situations.

NEW YORK — Domestic violence victims looking for help are getting some assistance from Uber.

The ride service announced it will begin offering free rides for those looking for services or to get away from an unsafe situation.

Uber is partnering with the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NYSCADV) to provide some 1,000 free rides among eight of their member programs in Buffalo, Westchester, New York City, and Long Island.

The effort is part of Uber's 'Driving Change' initiative to provide $5 million in grants over five years with the goal of supporingt US organizations working to prevent, address, and respond to gender-based violence.

“NYSCADV is grateful to Uber for their partnership and commitment to provide crucial transportation for domestic violence survivors in several regions across New York State. Through this program, eight domestic violence organizations will receive funds from Uber for free rides. The organizations include Safe Horizon, My Sister’s Place, Womankind, Hope’s Door, The Retreat, Sanctuary for Families, Community Services for Every1, and Child and Family Services of Erie County. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted domestic violence programs, including necessitating budget shifts to purchase personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology resources, to ensure COVID-19 safety guidelines and the needs of domestic violence survivors are being met. We are deeply appreciative of Uber’s work to support survivors and their access to services,” stated Connie Neal, Executive Director at NYSCADV.

Here's how it will work: local domestic violence organizations will be set up with their own Uber account for the program. Staff and volunteers will be able to send victims Uber Vouchers for a free ride or call the ride on behalf of the victim.